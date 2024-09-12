Michigan Musician the Focus of Netflix Show’s Catfishing Bit

One of Netflix's most popular reality shows, The Circle, ties back to Michigan in season 7 in a fun way.

For anyone who hasn't seen the show, The Circle has its contestants under the same roof but separated from one another and isolated from the outside world. The contestants can then portray themselves as someone different from themselves to interact with the other players, similar to the online tactic of catfishing. Players secretly rate each other to eliminate players until the highest-rated player in the finale wins the cash prize.

With the context out of the way, season 7 contestant, Heather Richardson, chose to catfish the competition as a member of one of Michigan's top metalcore bands. Heather herself is a merch and VIP tour manager for rock and metal bands and already has a close relationship with one of the band's members.

Heather revealed on the show and later on social media that she would be impersonating Andy Glass, the bassist for the Michigan-based metalcore band We Came as Romans.

As Heather's Instagram post indicates, Glass was fully aware of the catfishing and totally on board to help her pull it off for the show.

Glass is from Ferndale, Michigan, while the band officially hales from Troy since 2005. We Came as Romans is one of the most popular metalcore bands in the scene and they are sure to grow with Glass's involvement in the popular Netflix show.

WCAR fans, especially those in Michigan, seem to have an easy contestant to root for on this season of The Circle.