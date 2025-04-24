Best and Worst Michigan Cities for Naked Gardening

As we, as a society, grow and change, things such as nudity become less and less taboo. Though that particular example is almost strictly through a media lens. In your own front yard, it's certainly best to keep your bits and bobs covered.

That doesn't necessarily stop folks who enjoy the hobby known as naked gardening from finding a way to tend to their garden while the sun shines on unfamiliar regions.

Michigan's climate being what it is, you wouldn't necessarily expect it to be a popular hobby across the state. For the most part, your assumptions are correct. Of the 14 Michigan cities included in a list of 500 cities ranked by Lawn Starter from best to worst cities to enjoy the hobby, only one ranked above No. 350.

Which City is the Best and Which is the Worst for Naked Gardening in Michigan?

Based on the findings from Lawn Starter, Ann Arbor is the best Michigan city for nude gardening. It's one of just three Michigan cities to have a "Nude Gardener-Friendliness Ranking in the top 100 of cities. Grand Rapids led the way in acceptance at No.47 nationally, Lansing was at No. 53 and Ann Arbor was just a few spots lower at No. 62.

It's not too surprising that Ann Arbor would top the list. It's one of the more progressive cities in the entire state, and many homeowners in the area are wealthy enough to afford privacy fences and lush gardens. The hard part, as with anywhere in Michigan, is having enough weather to cooperate.

Most of the Michigan cities included on the list were ranked in near succession from Troy at No. 357 and Grand Rapids at No. 375. However, Grand Rapids is not the worst place for naked gardening, though a close neighbor is.

Wyoming, Michigan, is the worst city for the revealing hobby. It seems folks in Wyoming are much less receptive to surprise full moons than their neighbors in GR. Where Grand Rapids was the most accepting city in the state, Wyoming fit somewhere in the middle at No. 270.

Ironically, Wyoming also ranked a few spots lower than Grand Rapids for weather factors despite their proximity.

You can see where all 14 Michigan cities landed on the list and see which cities nationwide are suited for the hobby on Lawn Starter's website.

