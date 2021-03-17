Michigan Named as “the Next COVID Hotspot”

Only Florida has reported more cases of the Coronavirus variant. This fact has experts warning that Michigan may be the next COVID hotspot.

If the Coronavirus is one thing, it's unpredictable. Early on, we were told that there was no need for masks. We heard about warmer air in the summertime slowing the spread of the virus. Later, the effort was "15 days to stop the spread." Now, we're hearing masks may still be required after vaccination to keep everyone safe. The landscape is rapidly changing, and science is trying to keep up and do their best to keep us safe. Now, Coronavirus variants have thrown a wrench into plans of recovery, threatening mass infection all over again. The writers at food, health, wellness, nutrition, weight loss and recipe website Eat This Not That! share five COVID hotspots you should know about, and Michigan tops the list.

Reporting from Michigan's self-proclaimed "nonpartisan, nonprofit news source" Bridge Michigan, quotes Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, senior public health physician at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as saying Michigan is "at the tipping point." CDC numbers put the number of cases of the B.1.1.7. variant in Michigan at over 600 cases, with the B.1.3.5. variant also confirmed in the state.

These should be warning signs for all of us. Cases climbed last spring. They climbed again in the summer. They will climb now if we stop taking precautions when we continue to get more and more people vaccinated. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director

Get our free mobile app

While vaccination efforts may reduce the number of cases that has been climbing once again across, Michigan, this story is a reminder that the pandemic is not over yet.

These 5 States are the Next COVID Hotspots:

Michigan Minnesota New York Maryland New Jersey