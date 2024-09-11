Michigan Debates What these 25 Things Are Called Across America

It's human nature, but we disagree on so many things. We're constantly throwing our opinions into the void of social media for validation of our beliefs.

In a political season, it gets incredibly exhausting as your old high school acquaintances spout off with their political memes on social media attacking your candidate, bounding in leaps of logic to defend their own.

But we aren't limited to disagreeing during the campaign season alone. We disagree heavily on our very method of communication.

No matter where you live in the country, you've learned what various things in your life are called - and that's what they are because it's what you've always known. But as firmly as you know what one thing is, someone who was born and raised 1,000 miles away from you has been indoctrinated to call that very thing something completely different.

As a Southern transplant to Michigan, I admire the state pride the people of the Wolverine State display. It's impressive how closely Michiganders cling to the terms they have labeled so many things in our everyday lives.

With that said, it's hilarious how many differences there are in this regard. Where I say you put your shopping items in a buggy, you drink soda, and drive on highways, you say grab a shopping cart, do you want a pop, and take the freeway.

We always know what the other is saying, but we know deep down what they are saying is wrong. In the grand scheme of things, it may not truly matter, but what we call things is part of our culture as well as our individualism. We instinctively cling to the things that identify us, no matter how small and trivial or nonsensical.

