Where to Get Free Sandwiches in Michigan on National Sandwich Day

Odds are, you're going to eat a sandwich at some point this weekend. Why pay full price for it? Why pay anything at all?

National Sandwich Day is November 3 and restaurants across Michigan are preparing to give you some serious deals and freebies to celebrate the day.

Whether you prefer a classic club, a sub or even a chicken sandwich, there's bound to be something to catch your attention on Sunday. Cheapism listed a number of places to score some sandwich deals and these are the ones you can take advantage of here in Michigan.

Where to Get a Sandwich Discounts on National Sandwich Day in Michigan

Subway isn't giving away any sandwiches, but they are offering a solid deal beginning on National Sandwich Day and extending through to the day after Christmas. You'll need to order online or in the app with code "699MEAL" to get a 6-inch sub, chips or two cookies and a small drink for $7.

Jersey Mike's is taking the tamest approach to the holiday. You won't find any discount deals or free items here, just free delivery on all orders on National Sandwich Day.

Schlotsky's is offering $5 medium sandwiches for the first three days of November, but you do have to be a rewards member to claim the deal.

Penn Station is also offering $5 sandwiches, but it only applies to small subs on National Sandwich Day. Luckily, you don't have to be a rewards member or use an app to get the deal.

McAlister's Deli is offering a BOGO 50% off deal. You must be a rewards member and the deal isn't valid on 12-inch or king sandwiches. The discount is available from November 3 through National Sandwich Day.

The strangest deal is with Jimmy John's. With the purchase of any 8-inch sub, you'll get 50% of a Picklewich. If you haven't heard, the Picklewich is the latest sandwich creation from Jimmy John's - a regular sandwich built entirely on a giant pickle instead of bread.

Where to Get Free Sandwiches on National Sandwich Day in Michigan

Potbelly is offering a BOGO deal that will grant you a free original-size sandwich. You do have to use a promo code, "BOGO", but you can scan the deal code from the app if you're ordering in person. Potbelly is offering the BOGO deal on November 1 and from National Sandwich Day through November 10.

Chicken Sandwiches have their own holiday: National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day on November 9. Popeyes figured they could take advantage of both days, though this deal is already happening. With any online or app order, pickup or delivery, of $10 or more, you'll get a free fried chicken sandwich. The deal ends on November 10.

