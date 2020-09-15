Michigan Now Posting School Outbreak Info With School Names and Case Numbers

Starting today, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will start reporting coronavirus outbreak information via their website. It's just another way to keep parents informed with the happenings at their child's school.

According to ABC12, there will now be a master list of all schools with outbreaks from elementary-aged students all the way through the college level.

Lynn Sutfin, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services told ABC 12 the following:

It allows them the awareness to know what is happening in their schools. If there are cases of COVID-19 in the school, they are aware of it. They can see this information. They may likely have already been notified by the school or heard about it, but this is just kind of a big list and provides them with all the information with what’s going on around them.

This list below is from the MDHHS and is updated every Monday at 3 pm. Keep in mind that just because your child's school is on the list doesn't mean they aren't taking the proper safety steps.

New School Outbreaks 
CountySchool NameSchool AddressCitySchool GradesCumulative Number of CasesCases in Staff, Students, Both
GratiotLuce Road Elementary - Alma Public Schools6265 N Luce RdAlmaPre-school - elementary6Both
JacksonKeicher Elementary137 Broad StreetMichigan CenterPre-school - elementary2Staff
SaginawArrowwood Elementary5410 Seidel RoadSaginawPre-school - elementary4Staff
KentParkside Elementary156 Lewis StRockfordPre-school - elementary2Staff
BarryThornapple Kellogg Middle School10375 Green Lake RoadMiddlevilleJunior high/middle school2Students
MecostaFerris State University1201 S State StreetBig RapidsCollege - undergraduate28Students
InghamMSUOff campusEast LansingCollege - undergraduate203Students
SaginawSaginaw Valley State University7400 Bay RoadUniversity CenterCollege - undergraduate2Students
KentAquinas College1700 Fulton St.East Grand RapidsCollege - undergraduate3Students
KentDavenport University6191 Kraft Ave SEGrand RapidsCollege - undergraduate6Students
HoughtonMichigan Technological UniversityGreek housing 1HoughtonCollege - undergraduate15Students
HoughtonMichigan Technological UniversityGreek housing 2HoughtonCollege - undergraduate5Students
HoughtonMichigan Technological UniversityGreek housing 3HoughtonCollege - undergraduate5Students
HoughtonMichigan Technological University600 MacInnes DriveHoughtonCollege - undergraduate3Students

 

 

Ongoing School Outbreaks
CountySchool NameSchool AddressCitySchool GradesCumulative Number of CasesCases in Staff, Students, or Both
OaklandOakland Christian Elementary School3075 Shimmons RdAuburn HillsPre-school - elementary4Both
ShiawasseeBright Beginnings2312 W Lansing RdMorricePre-school - elementary3Students
OaklandBirmingham Groves Big Brother Big Sister ProgramNANAHigh school2Students
OaklandNotre Dame Preparatory School1300 Giddings RdPontiacHigh school3Students
OttawaJenison High School2140 Bauer RoadJenisonHigh school2Both
St. ClairSt. Clair County RESA499 Range Rd, PO Box 1500MarysvilleHigh school3Staff
IsabellaCentral Michigan University1200 S Franklin StMount PleasantCollege - undergraduate271Students
KentCalvin University3201 Burton SEGrand RapidsCollege - undergraduate11Both
LenaweeAdrian College110 S. Madison Ave.AdrianCollege - undergraduate229Both
MidlandNorthwood University4000 Whiting DriveMidlandCollege - undergraduate35Students
OttawaGrand Valley State University1 Campus DriveAllendaleCollege - undergraduate438Students
OttawaHope College141 E 12th StreetHollandCollege - undergraduate11Students
St. ClairThe Culinary Institute of Michigan - Port Huron2000 St. Clair StreetPort HuronCollege - undergraduate2Students
WashtenawUniversity of MichiganAnn ArborAnn ArborCollege - undergraduate77Students
WashtenawEastern Michigan UniversityYpsilantiYpsilantiCollege - undergraduate19Students
HoughtonMichigan Technological UniversityGreek housing 4HoughtonCollege - undergraduate4Students
HoughtonMichigan Technological UniversityGreek housing 5HoughtonCollege - undergraduate3Students
LenaweeSiena Heights University1247 E. Siena Heights Dr.AdrianCollege - graduate9Students
