Michigan Now Posting School Outbreak Info With School Names and Case Numbers
Starting today, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will start reporting coronavirus outbreak information via their website. It's just another way to keep parents informed with the happenings at their child's school.
According to ABC12, there will now be a master list of all schools with outbreaks from elementary-aged students all the way through the college level.
Lynn Sutfin, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services told ABC 12 the following:
It allows them the awareness to know what is happening in their schools. If there are cases of COVID-19 in the school, they are aware of it. They can see this information. They may likely have already been notified by the school or heard about it, but this is just kind of a big list and provides them with all the information with what’s going on around them.
This list below is from the MDHHS and is updated every Monday at 3 pm. Keep in mind that just because your child's school is on the list doesn't mean they aren't taking the proper safety steps.
|County
|School Name
|School Address
|City
|School Grades
|Cumulative Number of Cases
|Cases in Staff, Students, Both
|Gratiot
|Luce Road Elementary - Alma Public Schools
|6265 N Luce Rd
|Alma
|Pre-school - elementary
|6
|Both
|Jackson
|Keicher Elementary
|137 Broad Street
|Michigan Center
|Pre-school - elementary
|2
|Staff
|Saginaw
|Arrowwood Elementary
|5410 Seidel Road
|Saginaw
|Pre-school - elementary
|4
|Staff
|Kent
|Parkside Elementary
|156 Lewis St
|Rockford
|Pre-school - elementary
|2
|Staff
|Barry
|Thornapple Kellogg Middle School
|10375 Green Lake Road
|Middleville
|Junior high/middle school
|2
|Students
|Mecosta
|Ferris State University
|1201 S State Street
|Big Rapids
|College - undergraduate
|28
|Students
|Ingham
|MSU
|Off campus
|East Lansing
|College - undergraduate
|203
|Students
|Saginaw
|Saginaw Valley State University
|7400 Bay Road
|University Center
|College - undergraduate
|2
|Students
|Kent
|Aquinas College
|1700 Fulton St.
|East Grand Rapids
|College - undergraduate
|3
|Students
|Kent
|Davenport University
|6191 Kraft Ave SE
|Grand Rapids
|College - undergraduate
|6
|Students
|Houghton
|Michigan Technological University
|Greek housing 1
|Houghton
|College - undergraduate
|15
|Students
|Houghton
|Michigan Technological University
|Greek housing 2
|Houghton
|College - undergraduate
|5
|Students
|Houghton
|Michigan Technological University
|Greek housing 3
|Houghton
|College - undergraduate
|5
|Students
|Houghton
|Michigan Technological University
|600 MacInnes Drive
|Houghton
|College - undergraduate
|3
|Students
|Oakland
|Oakland Christian Elementary School
|3075 Shimmons Rd
|Auburn Hills
|Pre-school - elementary
|4
|Both
|Shiawassee
|Bright Beginnings
|2312 W Lansing Rd
|Morrice
|Pre-school - elementary
|3
|Students
|Oakland
|Birmingham Groves Big Brother Big Sister Program
|NA
|NA
|High school
|2
|Students
|Oakland
|Notre Dame Preparatory School
|1300 Giddings Rd
|Pontiac
|High school
|3
|Students
|Ottawa
|Jenison High School
|2140 Bauer Road
|Jenison
|High school
|2
|Both
|St. Clair
|St. Clair County RESA
|499 Range Rd, PO Box 1500
|Marysville
|High school
|3
|Staff
|Isabella
|Central Michigan University
|1200 S Franklin St
|Mount Pleasant
|College - undergraduate
|271
|Students
|Kent
|Calvin University
|3201 Burton SE
|Grand Rapids
|College - undergraduate
|11
|Both
|Lenawee
|Adrian College
|110 S. Madison Ave.
|Adrian
|College - undergraduate
|229
|Both
|Midland
|Northwood University
|4000 Whiting Drive
|Midland
|College - undergraduate
|35
|Students
|Ottawa
|Grand Valley State University
|1 Campus Drive
|Allendale
|College - undergraduate
|438
|Students
|Ottawa
|Hope College
|141 E 12th Street
|Holland
|College - undergraduate
|11
|Students
|St. Clair
|The Culinary Institute of Michigan - Port Huron
|2000 St. Clair Street
|Port Huron
|College - undergraduate
|2
|Students
|Washtenaw
|University of Michigan
|Ann Arbor
|Ann Arbor
|College - undergraduate
|77
|Students
|Washtenaw
|Eastern Michigan University
|Ypsilanti
|Ypsilanti
|College - undergraduate
|19
|Students
|Houghton
|Michigan Technological University
|Greek housing 4
|Houghton
|College - undergraduate
|4
|Students
|Houghton
|Michigan Technological University
|Greek housing 5
|Houghton
|College - undergraduate
|3
|Students
|Lenawee
|Siena Heights University
|1247 E. Siena Heights Dr.
|Adrian
|College - graduate
|9
|Students