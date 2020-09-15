Michigan Now Posting School Outbreak Info With School Names and Case Numbers

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Starting today, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will start reporting coronavirus outbreak information via their website. It's just another way to keep parents informed with the happenings at their child's school.

According to ABC12, there will now be a master list of all schools with outbreaks from elementary-aged students all the way through the college level.

Lynn Sutfin, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services told ABC 12 the following:

It allows them the awareness to know what is happening in their schools. If there are cases of COVID-19 in the school, they are aware of it. They can see this information. They may likely have already been notified by the school or heard about it, but this is just kind of a big list and provides them with all the information with what’s going on around them.

This list below is from the MDHHS and is updated every Monday at 3 pm. Keep in mind that just because your child's school is on the list doesn't mean they aren't taking the proper safety steps.

New School Outbreaks County School Name School Address City School Grades Cumulative Number of Cases Cases in Staff, Students, Both Gratiot Luce Road Elementary - Alma Public Schools 6265 N Luce Rd Alma Pre-school - elementary 6 Both Jackson Keicher Elementary 137 Broad Street Michigan Center Pre-school - elementary 2 Staff Saginaw Arrowwood Elementary 5410 Seidel Road Saginaw Pre-school - elementary 4 Staff Kent Parkside Elementary 156 Lewis St Rockford Pre-school - elementary 2 Staff Barry Thornapple Kellogg Middle School 10375 Green Lake Road Middleville Junior high/middle school 2 Students Mecosta Ferris State University 1201 S State Street Big Rapids College - undergraduate 28 Students Ingham MSU Off campus East Lansing College - undergraduate 203 Students Saginaw Saginaw Valley State University 7400 Bay Road University Center College - undergraduate 2 Students Kent Aquinas College 1700 Fulton St. East Grand Rapids College - undergraduate 3 Students Kent Davenport University 6191 Kraft Ave SE Grand Rapids College - undergraduate 6 Students Houghton Michigan Technological University Greek housing 1 Houghton College - undergraduate 15 Students Houghton Michigan Technological University Greek housing 2 Houghton College - undergraduate 5 Students Houghton Michigan Technological University Greek housing 3 Houghton College - undergraduate 5 Students Houghton Michigan Technological University 600 MacInnes Drive Houghton College - undergraduate 3 Students