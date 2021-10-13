Michigan Older Adults First Told To Use Aspirin Daily Now Told To Stop

We see this all the time.

The government gives us recommendations on what foods to eat to better our health and then years later we are told not to eat those foods because they are bad for our health.

The government gives us recommendations on what foods to not eat to better our health and then years later we are told not to eat those foods because they are not as bad for our health as they thought.

The government gives us recommendations on what vitamins to take then years later we are told not to take those vitamins or not in the amount they originally recommended because they are bad for your health.

I could go on but I will stop there.

Now a group called the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) who first issued preliminary guidance regarding the benefits of aspirin for older adults without heart disease five years ago is now reversing that guidance.

What does that mean? It means that adults who do not have heart disease shouldn’t take a daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is “an independent, volunteer panel of national experts in disease prevention and evidence-based medicine. The Task Force works to improve the health of people nationwide by making evidence-based recommendations about clinical preventive services”.

According to the AP USPSTF citing new evidence and research is now recommending adults without heart disease who are taking aspirin to prevent a heart attack or stroke should consider ending the use of that low-dose aspirin until they consult their doctor.

USPSTF first recommended that certain people “in their 50s and 60s may want to consider a daily aspirin to prevent a first heart attack and stroke, and that they might get protection against colorectal cancer, too”. Now say that there “may be a small benefit for adults in their 40s who have no bleeding risks. For those in their 50s, the panel softened advice and said evidence of benefit is less clear”.

Those of you in your 60’s the panel now believe that there is a bleeding risk for adults in their “60s and up who haven’t had a heart attack or stroke outweigh any potential benefits from aspirin”.

Dr. John Wong, a primary-care expert at Tufts Medical Center and a task force member said:

“Aspirin use can cause serious harms, and risk increases with age”

My guidance would be to ask your own doctor and bring up the concerns you learned from this piece.