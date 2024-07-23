Michigan Among Top States with Most Olympic Gold Medalists

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are nearly upon us. Michigan is sending 17 total Olympians and Paralympians to France to compete for the gold alongside their fellow countrymen.

These are the 17 athletes representing Michigan in the 2024 Olympics:

Heath Baldwin - Kalamazoo - Track and Field

Bobby Body - Eaton Rapids - Para Powerlifting

Devin Booker - Grand Rapids - Basketball

Kate Brim - Lowell - Para-Cycling

Adam Coon - Fowlerville - Wrestling

Aaron Cummings - Muskegon - Rugby

Andrew Evans - Portage - Track and Field

Grant Fisher - Grand Blanc - Track and Field

Zach Hammer - Ann Arbor - Sport Climbing

Hobbs Kessler - Ann Arbor - Track and Field

Sorin Koszyk - Grosse Pointe Park - Rowing

Evan Medell - Grand Haven - Para Taekwondo

Alena Olsen - Caledonia - Rugby

Hanna Roberts - Buchanan Cycling

Jayci Simon - St. Johns - Para Badminton

Grace Stark - White Lake - Track and Field

Abby Tamer - Dexter - Field Hockey

Michigan is no stranger to taking the top prize at the Summer Olympics. A recent map released by The Sports Geek, citing data from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), indicates that Michigan is tied (with Florida) for the 7th-most individual gold medals in the nation at 23.

Notice, that is only for individual medalists. Should Team USA win the gold on the basketball court, Devin Booker wouldn't count toward the total.

However, including team sports, Michigan has 63 gold medals from 49 athletes, which is still a mightily impressive number.

Tennis legend Serena Williams is the most decorated Olympian from Michigan, having won four gold medals.

According to Neilson, Team USA is expected to lead the way in Paris for gold medals. Their projection has Americans taking home 118 golds throughout the Olympics. Here's hoping some of them are from the Mitten State.

