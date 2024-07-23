Michigan Among Top States with Most Olympic Gold Medalists
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are nearly upon us. Michigan is sending 17 total Olympians and Paralympians to France to compete for the gold alongside their fellow countrymen.
These are the 17 athletes representing Michigan in the 2024 Olympics:
- Heath Baldwin - Kalamazoo - Track and Field
- Bobby Body - Eaton Rapids - Para Powerlifting
- Devin Booker - Grand Rapids - Basketball
- Kate Brim - Lowell - Para-Cycling
- Adam Coon - Fowlerville - Wrestling
- Aaron Cummings - Muskegon - Rugby
- Andrew Evans - Portage - Track and Field
- Grant Fisher - Grand Blanc - Track and Field
- Zach Hammer - Ann Arbor - Sport Climbing
- Hobbs Kessler - Ann Arbor - Track and Field
- Sorin Koszyk - Grosse Pointe Park - Rowing
- Evan Medell - Grand Haven - Para Taekwondo
- Alena Olsen - Caledonia - Rugby
- Hanna Roberts - Buchanan Cycling
- Jayci Simon - St. Johns - Para Badminton
- Grace Stark - White Lake - Track and Field
- Abby Tamer - Dexter - Field Hockey
Michigan is no stranger to taking the top prize at the Summer Olympics. A recent map released by The Sports Geek, citing data from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), indicates that Michigan is tied (with Florida) for the 7th-most individual gold medals in the nation at 23.
Notice, that is only for individual medalists. Should Team USA win the gold on the basketball court, Devin Booker wouldn't count toward the total.
However, including team sports, Michigan has 63 gold medals from 49 athletes, which is still a mightily impressive number.
Tennis legend Serena Williams is the most decorated Olympian from Michigan, having won four gold medals.
According to Neilson, Team USA is expected to lead the way in Paris for gold medals. Their projection has Americans taking home 118 golds throughout the Olympics. Here's hoping some of them are from the Mitten State.
