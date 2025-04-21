Michigan School Barely Cracks National Top 25 Party Schools List

We don't all pay 10s of thousands in tuition fees to play school. Some schools are known just as well (if not more) for their exceptional party atmosphere than their rudimentary academics.

Michigan is home to several prestigious universities across the state, each holding a reputation for being among the nation's best schools for one reason or another. One school got that recognition for its campus personality.

Which Michigan University is Among America's Best Party Schools?

USA Today's List Wire recently published a list of the top 25 party schools in America and plenty of the usual suspects -- West Virginia, Alabama, Florida State -- made the list. Any time one of these lists comes around, Michiganders know which school to look for.

Michigan State University is the state's little brother who lives for Friday nights and dreads those 8 am classes on Monday -- not that they wanted to register for it in the first place.

Surprisingly, however, Michigan State, unlike the three notable schools I mentioned earlier, did not rank particularly well among its peers. The Spartans landed at just No. 18 on the list of 25. Tell the Greeks on campus they're letting their ancestors down.

All jokes aside, it's worth mentioning that The List Wire didn't just make up its own opinion on which schools should make the list and top. The data from Niche helped out, but that also lets us see which schools are the best party schools in Michigan.

READ MORE: Limited Edition WMU Broncos Championship Bobbleheads on Sale

The University of Michigan just missed the list at No. 32 in the nation. Unfortunately, it's a steep drop from there. Western Michigan University ranks No. 89 and Central Michigan University ranks No. 154. Add in Ferris State University, which checked in at No. 178, and just five Michigan schools are among the top 250 party schools in America.

