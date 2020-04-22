Michigan Pastors Say No To LGBTQ Ballot Initiative

The Michigan Pastor's Alliance is taking a stand against the petition signature drive in the state to put an LGBTQ supported law change on state ballots. The Pastor’s Alliance reports more than 100 active pastors from around Michigan state are signing on to the group’s public campaign against the signature drive. The pastors claim the LGBTQ supported effort is designed to give a small group of Michigan residents special rights, and promote religious discrimination. Dr. R. B. Ouellette, Pastor Emeritus at First Baptist Church of Bridgeport says, the LGBTQ initiative, called The Fair and Equal Ballot Proposal, is neither fair, nor equal. Ouellette says, “Far from promoting fairness or equality, this initiative deliberately targets religious institutions and people of faith. It attempts to coerce them to violate deeply held faith-based beliefs.”