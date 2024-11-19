Pizza is a big deal here in Michigan - even if we don't always get the credit we deserve.

Unlike many places I've lived, the local pizza spots in Michigan are where you'll find the best pies - or squares. Whether you're a Detroit Deep Dish aficionado, crave a pie with unique toppings or trust a traditional Italian recipe, there's a local Michigan pizza spot that can meet your expectations.

Not every place is perfect, but it beats paying a premium price for a chain with cost-cutting ingredients and a total lack of respect for the customer's taste buds and wallet.

Get our free mobile app

24/7 Wall St. recently narrowed down the 5 pizza chains nationwide that pizza fanatics should avoid at all costs. Luckily for Michiganders, one spot isn't available in-state. Unfortunately, two of the chains were born right here in Michigan.

Four Pizza Chains in Michigan That Aren't Worth It

For the most part, every entry on 24/7 Wall St.'s list is there because of their use of low-quality ingredients. Most of these chains are fairly cheap when it comes to the price, but as they say, "You get what you pay for."

4. Domino's

Founded in Ypsilanti over 60 years ago, Domino's has experienced a real surge in popularity over the past 10 years. This is the one instance where I disagree with the list. If I want a classic pie with some tasty extras, I'm grabbing Domino's.

Even 24/7 Wall St. acknowledged the chain is much better than it used to be. Unfortunately, there is still plenty of room for improvement, especially when it comes to the ingredients.

3. Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy's usually gets a nod for its unique business model: buy an uncooked pizza, bake it at home and enjoy a convenient pizza experience that tastes better than something from the freezer aisle at Walmart.

Unfortunately, the ingredients don't make enough of a difference. From 24/7 Wall St.:

One reviewer noted that “the greatest pizza master in Italy” could bake a Papa Murphy’s pizza “in an imported brick over,” and the end result would still be, “meh.”

Oof.

2. Little Caesar's

Another Michigan-born chain, and one that gets a lot of love from the locals. You'll be hard-pressed to find cheaper pizza for the speed. Of course, the idea of Hot 'N' Ready pizza fits into the blazing speed of life in 2024, but reasonably it should draw some trepidation, right?

As someone who has worked for Little Caesar's, it's not all bad, but it's certainly not all great either.

1. Chuck E. Cheese

There aren't too many people going to Chuck E. Cheese for the food, but if your children beg enough that you find yourself there, it's the only thing on the menu that makes a bit of sense to order.

But once that pie lands on your table, the regret of the full Chuck E. Cheese experience sets in. Because not only does the pizza underwhelm, it was far more expensive than it had any right to be.

Here's the gameplan for a day at Chuck E. Cheese - play the games with your kiddos and eat literally anywhere else before you get there.

What about that fifth pizza place? It's another stop you're likely to find yourself in if you have kids: CiCi's Pizza.

CiCi's is a buffet-style pizza place that is remarkably cheap: last summer my three kids and I ate here for less than $30, which is nearly impossible to match. But, the pizza is far from great, the buffet style leads to cold pies no one wants and too few slices of what everyone enjoys.

Looking for a pizza spot that won't disappoint? Check out the top-reviewed pizza joints across the state in the gallery below.