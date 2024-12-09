Michigan Pizza Huts Are About to Look Totally Different

I'm sure you have some similar memories of going to Pizza Hut with your family or teammates for a solid pizza dining experience complete with red-tinted Pepsi cups, dimly lit dining areas, stained glass chandeliers above each table and a half-empty parmesan shaker.

But if you're like me, memories might be all you have in that regard. Personally, I don't remember the last time I had dinner at a Pizza Hut - let alone stepped inside one. It's never been one of my favorite places, but for millions of Americans and plenty of Michiganders, it's one of their favorite pizza joints.

Get our free mobile app

While Pizza Hut rocks a great slogan - "No One Out-Pizzas The Hut", there's no doubt that most Americans have moved away from the business model that brought Pizza Hut to the forefront of family dinners.

More often than not, folks are taking their pizza orders home or having them delivered rather than sitting down at the restaurant and waiting for the pie to make it out of the over.

Detroit-based Little Caesars has plenty to do with that thanks to its Hot 'N' Ready model as well as Ann Arbor-born Domino's for its popularity as a delivery option.

While Pizza Hut has long had delivery service, it hasn't had a ready-to-go pizza option outside of a 25-minute call-ahead order. That's about to change as Pizza Hut has already begun to roll out a Hut 'N' Go and some fancy modern upgrades in-store.

Cheapism has a more detailed explanation of the changes coming to the Hut, but alongside a modern makeover to the buildings, the menu will get a shake-up to accommodate the Hut 'N' Go items, locations will have selfe-serve pizza pick-up cabinets and all locations will have a drive-thru.

The first U.S. location to get these changes is down in Texas, but this model has already been executed in 2,000 locations worldwide. That can stave off some of the copycat feel, but Americans won't be likely to complain that Pizza Hut is altering its brand to suit its customers' pizza preferences.

After all, unlike the other two pizza joints mentioned in this article, Pizza Hut isn't one of the pizza spots that experts say you should avoid at all costs. Click the link below to learn more about them.

READ MORE: 4 Pizza Chains in Michigan You Must Avoid

READ MORE: 4 Pizza Chains in Michigan You Must Avoid

There's no word on when exactly we'll see these changes at Michigan locations, but it doesn't seem like we'll be waiting long.

Of course, nothing beats those local pies. Check out the best, and some of the worst, local pizza joints in the state below.