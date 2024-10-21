You Have to Check Out this Lord of the Rings-Inspired Michigan Pizza Joint

Michigan is known for having some great pizza restaurants, whether a local chain or a local business. You can divide them into many categories, Detroit deep-dish, stone-oven cooked, unique-toppings and a classic pie stop. But there may be just one pizza joint to rule them all.

In the southwest region of Michigan, near the snow-capped streets of Kalamazoo lies in wait the most unlikeliest of heroes in the realm of pizza production.

.For those unable to obtain this pizza prize, jealousy creeps in and consumes the mind. "There is not a single combination of words in the entirety of the English lexicon that I could string together to accurately portray how jealous I am," cried one commenter in the land of TikTok.

The establishment is named after the famed Hobbit who went by the name of Bilbo Baggins. His legendary story now rests in comfort at a Kalamazoo pizza stop where weary travelers can order a slice and reminisce on his harrowing tale and the triumph of his nephew, Frodo.

Bilbo's claim, with an elven short sword in hand, is that their menu is "designed to do battle with empty stomachs and slay hunger." They offer to you a journey to Middle Earth where you can enjoy a bounty of food, drink and good company not too different than the parties Mary and Pippin are well known for.

Bilbo's has been a mainstay in Kalamazoo since 1976, an ode to simpler times and grander stories. They are open daily from noon to 9 pm Sunday through Wednesday and until 11 pm Thursday through Saturday. Just be sure to share a pint with the dwarves on a late-night visit.

Maybe one day Dave Portnoy will have the opportunity to visit The Shire and rate such a unique pizza place as this as he has with many pizzerias across Michigan.