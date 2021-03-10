Michigan Planning to Allow Football Fans in the Fall

Wolverine fans might see some light at the end of the tunnel.

On Tuesday, the University of Michigan Athletic Director announced that the school is planning for fans this fall. As things begin to open back up in Michigan, hopes are high that we will see fans return to the stadiums for games.

For one year now, the public has been barred from most events throughout the state. However, as things begin to reopen, many are itching to get back to life, including going to live sporting events. Even if some of the restrictions for capacity are still active when the games start, the University of Michigan has the largest college football stadium in the United States. Michigan Stadium, a.k.a. "The Big House," has a seating capacity of 107,601.

We are planning for fans, (for there) to be attendance in the fall...Although there’s nothing finalized in terms of capacity in our facility...We’re trying to look at different models there, to be prepared if fans are allowed at our competitions...said University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel.

As of right now, restrictions on the capacity for outdoor entertainment venues are in place in the state of Michigan. Venues that have under 10,000 seats of capacity are allowed up to 375 fans and venues over 10,000 seats are allowed up to 750. Hopefully, those restrictions will be eased as time goes one and more fans will be allowed to attend.

The Big House will see the return of fans on September 4th as the Wolverines take on Western Michigan.

