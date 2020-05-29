Michigan Police Comment on the Death of George Floyd

Police all across the state of Michigan speak out against the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Anyone watching the news in the last few days has seen cellphone and area surveillance video where a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on the throat of George Floyd who pleaded that he couldn't breathe then later died from his injuries.

The Minneapolis protests have dominated the news services as well with some protests becoming violent. Angry protesters even set the Minneapolis police station on fire.

Protests have now spread to other cities and now some of those protests have become violent.

I have seen the video of the police officer with his knee on Floyd's throat and all the video leading up to that moment and it seems very clear that this was an abuse of power that led to a mans death.

I'm just a normal citizen but there are police all across Michigan that also believe the behavior of these officers are completely unacceptable.

According to WOOD, Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller III said, "I'm personally disgusted at the way George Floyd was treated, and I'm offended as a professional, like many of my brothers and sisters in law enforcement, of the actions of these officers. I wanted to reassure our community that this behavior and these actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated by our agency or our community."

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green told WILX in Lansing, "officers on the job have the duty to intervene whenever they see any type of excessive force and this was clearly excessive force."

WDIV in Detroit reported that Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the video was enough evidence to bring murder charges against the officer who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck.

Craid said, "if a civilian would have done what this officer did, what would we do? Arrest them."

I am truly shocked at this behavior by officers all across the country who continue to do these kind of things to our African American brothers and sisters. In no way am I saying that all officers are like this because most certainly do not behave this way. The few that do behave this way need to be prosecuted and removed from the system so the officers who are truly here to protect and serve are allowed to do their jobs safely and with respect by their communities.