This might just be the greatest Valentine's Day promotion I've ever seen in my life.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough from the Monroe County Sherriff's Office is getting a lot of attention this week after he posted a "Valentine's Day Special" on social media.

He says the Sheriff’s Office is accepting calls for ex-Valentines with outstanding warrants, or if they drive with drugs or weapons in their vehicle. He had a lot more to offer with his "Valentine's Day Special" as you can see in his hilarious message below.

Valentine's Day Special from Sherriff Goodnough:

This Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay with luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shot that may be posted online for all to enjoy. This special is capped off with a special Valentine dinner. We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We do not blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by at 734-243-7070.

Goodnough said a friend initially sent him the idea after seeing a post on social media from the Boyle County Sheriff's Office.

He also said that he never thought in his wildest dreams that his post would drum up the attention that it's been getting.

You've got to love his sense of humor.

The majority of people on Facebook found the post to be funny, while others could only find something negative to say:

So you want to encourage people to use the police to engage in acts of petty retribution against ex-partners in the hope you might find someone engaging in a violation you can use to create state revenue. Got it.

Some people just don't have a sense of humor. Well, I do and I thought it was freaking hilarious.

