Michigan Police Seize ‘Largest Fentanyl Bust to Date’

More than a pound of fentanyl is off Michigan streets this week, as well as a known drug trafficker, after Grand Rapids police made the largest fentanyl-related drug bust in its history earlier this week.

53-year-old Darrell Mitchell of Grandville, Michigan, was arrested by the GRPD Monday after detectives seized 500 grams of fentanyl, potentially purified, and 250 grams of black tar heroin.

“500 grams of fentanyl is a substantial amount, and the potential harm it could have caused is immense,” GRPD Deputy Chief Michael Maycroft said, according to WOOD TV. “For context, a lethal dose of fentanyl can be as small as 2 milligrams. With 500 grams, or half a kilo, this seizure represents approximately 250,000 lethal doses that were prevented from reaching our streets. Enough to kill every resident of the City of Grand Rapids and Grandville.”

Mitchell has a criminal record dating back to 2003. He was released from prison in January after serving 17 years for trafficking five kilograms of cocaine.

According to The Detroit News, Mitchell's bond was set at $1 million and he is scheduled to be in country on March 17. He faces up to 30 years in prison and is presently being held at the Kent County Jail.

“Fentanyl is an incredibly dangerous substance,” Maycroft said. “Its presence in our community poses an urgent threat, as it can be mixed with other drugs, unknowingly ingested, and result in devastating overdoses. This operation underscores our ongoing commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of our community.”

According to WWMT, the investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests and drug seizures could take place.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, nearly 70% of the 107,000+ drug overdose deaths in 2023 could be attributed to opioids such as fentanyl.

