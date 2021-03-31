Michigan Property Owners May Get Help With Taxes

It's no secret many of us have been struggling financially this year with the COVID19 virus. I personally have really felt it, I was off work for 5 months over last summer, and I am still catching up like many people. Many of us have not got a stimulus check either.

It can be really stressful when your bills stay the same, and your income drops considerably. All we can do is try our best, count our blessings, and realize there are many people worse off then us. The good news is with the vaccines rolling into neighborhoods there is light at the end of the tunnel for many.

Here is more good news from fox47news.com, Relief could be on the way for thousands of Michiganders who are having trouble paying their 2020 summer property taxes

The Michigan Senate Bill 243 would help with your taxes, and grant relief to businesses and residential property owners who may not have paid their summer 2020 taxes because of the pandemic This is amazing because it would allow property owners to apply to the Michigan Department of Treasury by April 15th for help with any interest or penalties charged for unpaid summer taxes. Every little bit helps, right?

First of all, its bipartisan. Its just obvious the people who have been penalized for this for things that are out of their control, the state should help them with. So I think it’s a no-brainer," McDonald said

And check this out "Ingham County Treasurer" Eric Schertzing says he is confident this is going to happen.

