Michigan Puppy Looking To Become MVP In This Year’s Puppy Bowl

For those of us tuning in to this year's Puppy Bowl, we'll get to cheer on a Michigan pup that overcame tremendous odds to make it to the big stage. Logan, from the Blue Water Area Humane Society in Clyde, MI will be making his Puppy Bowl debut. Blue Water Area Humane Society made the announcement this week:

Over 90 Adoptable Puppies from 61 Shelters Compete for Most Valuable Puppy (MVP) Title

January 2, 2020 – Back by pawpular demand, Animal Planet’s PUPPY BOWL XVI returns Sunday, February 2 at 3PM ET/12PM PT and Blue Water Area Humane Society is thrilled to announce we have one puppy who made the final roster in the adorable competition taking place on football’s biggest day. Blue Water Area Humane Society’s puppy, alongside dozens of other puppies from animal shelters across the country, will enter the GEICO stadium vying for the CHEWY “Lombarky” Trophy. Logan was one of six brothers that were seized from a puppy mill situation by our local animal control. They had been diagnosed with Sarcoptic mange and we stepped up to help. They boys had next to no hair and were unbelievably itchy. They had to be treated for the mange and secondary skin infections. Logan and his brothers responded well to he treatments and in a couple of months, they were all clear! Logan went on to be adopted to a wonderful home with his brother.

In 1887, a group of concerned individuals joined forces in an effort to ensure humane treatment of animals in St. Clair County.

Today, the Blue Water Area Humane Society, a no-kill, full service organization, is still a donation supported partnership of people working together to ensure responsible care for and respectful treatment of companion animals in St. Clair County and the surrounding area.