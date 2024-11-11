Michigan’s Next QB? Transfer Portal Options in 2025 Are Enticing

The Michigan Wolverines' 2024 season is, effectively, a wash. The 2023 National Champions are currently 5-5, seem destined for 6-6, and will be lucky to grab a semi-meaningful bowl game.

One big reason for that is that Michigan has the worst Power 5 passing game in the country. They are the worst Power 5 school in terms of total pass yards, yards per attempt and yards per completion.

The trio of Davis Warren, Jack Tuttle and Alex Orji have proven to be incapable of leading the Maize & Blue through the air. They certainly have other positive traits, but this weakness has played a large factor in the disappointing campaign.

Heading into this season, the Wolverines didn't look into the Transfer Portal for a quarterback. There was reason to believe Alex Orji would be dynamic enough, and if not him, freshman Jadyn Davis could spark some excitement. Well, Davis hasn't played and now the quarterback room in 2025 doesn't inspire much confidence for a quick turnaround.

Sherrone Moore might feel a bit more incentivized to peak into the portal this offseason in hopes of not repeating his disastrous first season as head coach. Luckily, there just might be some tantalizing options waiting to play for the winningest program in college football history.

ESPN considered several options that every quarterback-needy team like Michigan could check out when the season comes to an end. They are listed in no particular order below.

Michigan fans are in a tight spot. Most of these options leave room for excitement. Any one of them could certainly add the necessary spark to the offense or revert back to the failing that put them in the Transfer Portal in the first place.

But based on the 2024 production, it can only be up from here, right?