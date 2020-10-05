Gallery of Michigan Race Tracks: 1900-1964

Michigan had some great racetracks and dragstrips. So many of them are long gone, with their skeletons still hiding, overgrown with weeds, bushes, and trees. There are over 170 sites throughout Michigan that contained either harness racing, a dragstrip or racetrack.

Michigan's love for racing – of almost any type of transportation – is well-known thoughout the United States. The hot rod and drag fad exploded in the 1950s and got an extra boost in the early 60s when bands like the Beach Boys and others started releasing songs about cars and drags.

Some of Michigan’s greatest strips, tracks, and raceways include Albion Motor Speedway, Calhoun County Speedway, Capitol City Speedway, Charlotte Fairgrounds, Clinton Racetrack, Crystal Motor Speedway, Delaney Speedway, Flint Motor Speedway, Fowlerville Fairgrounds, Greenville Speedway, Hastings Motor Speedway, Holland Speedway, Howell Fairgrounds, I-96 Speedway, Jackson Harness Raceway, Jackson Motor Speedway, Kalamazoo Speedway, Manchester Speedway, Onondaga Dragway, Spartan Speedway, and Zilwaukee Speedway. Fairgrounds handled the majority of harness racing.

These examples are just a tip of the racing iceberg.....there are many, many more...

