Michigan Ranked One Of The Least Patriotic States In America

For the 5th year in a row, Michigan is considered one of the least patriotic states according to a survey released by WalletHub. And to make matters worse, this was Michigan's worst showing since the list began in 2017.

WalletHub.com posted an article of 2021's Most Patriotic States in America and used the metrics of military and civic engagement to determine the rankings.

Before we look at 2021's results, let's see how Michigan ranked in years prior.

Michigan's Previous Patriotic Rankings

2017 - 43rd most patriotic

2018 - 43rd most patriotic

2019 - 42nd most patriotic

2020 - 42nd most patriotic

2021 - 47th most patriotic

Oof, that's not a good look for the Great Lakes State. So, who are the most patriotic states?

5 Most Patriotic States

Montana Alaska Maryland Vermont New Hampshire

Great job, Montana! At least you have one thing going for you. OK, now let's see the least patriotic states.

5 Least Patriotic States

New York Florida Connecticut Michigan California

Well, at least we are better than New York, Florida, and Connecticut...

On average, Red States (states that mainly vote Republican) are slightly more patriotic than Blue States (states that mainly vote Democrat). But, the gap between Red and Blue state's patriotism is very very small.

A few other interesting facts that WalletHub found during their survey were that Florida has the lowest rate of civic volunteers in the nation, Arkansas had the smallest percentage of adults cast a vote in the 2020 Presidential Election, and New York has the fewest veterans per capita.

You can read more about the 2021's Most Patriotic States in America on WalletHub.com.