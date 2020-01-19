Michigan Recreation Passport Fees Going Up in March

For the first time in seven years, the cost of a recreation passport will be increasing.

In a press release from the Michigan DNR, they announced that the pass will now cost $12 for vehicles-- up from $11. The change goes into effect on March 1.

The passport allows year-round entry into all the state parks, campgrounds, state trails, historic sites, boat sites and other events.

So why the increase after 7 years? Basically, inflation. The DNR says

The change is due to a statutory provision to adjust the Recreation Passport fee based upon the Consumer Price Index as determined by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The additional dollar will help fund any gaps. Over 93% of state park funding comes from user fees and royalty revenues. Recreation passports contribute 26% of those.

The cost for motorcycles, mopeds, and commercial vehicles will stay the same.

As of January 1, non-Michigan residents also saw a one-dollar increase to $34.