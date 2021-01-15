Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It very well could be in the fall of 2021 when everyone in Michigan has access to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has released a tentative timeline which details when each phase of vaccinations will begin, thereby allowing the remaining segments of the population an opportunity to be inoculated.

Michigan recently moved into phase 1B, which allows residents who 65 or older as well as frontline essential workers, childcare employees, pre-K through high school staff, and employees of long-term care facilities.

The MDHHS timeline includes three additional phases which are tentatively set to begin as follows:

In May of 2021, the vaccine will become available for other essential frontline workers and people age 16-64 with a health condition that puts them at high risk for complications from coronavirus.

In July, All remaining essential workers will be eligible for the vaccine.

The final phase, which opens in August, will allow anyone 16 and over access to the vaccine.

The timeline outlined by the state may be subject to change, as it states in the graphic below, "Dates are estimated and expected to change based on vaccine availability."

As of Monday, January 11, about 368,000 Michigan residents had received their first dose of the vaccine.

This week, Michigan announced that it will be partnering with Meijer pharmacies across the state to administer COVID-19 vaccines. More information on that partnership is available here. You can also register for direct updates on your phone regarding availability by texting COVID to 75049.