Michigan Rep. Fred Upton Censured By Allegan County Republicans

Might Congressman Peter Meijer be a little bit more nervous these days?

In a unanimous voice vote, the Allegan County Republican Party voted to “censure and condemn” Congressman Upton, R-St. Joseph, for his January 13th vote to impeach President Trump.

MLive is reporting that the party delegation stated that Congressman Upton:

“ignored the voice of his voters in Allegan County”

For voting to impeach President Trump. The party went on to say they feel this was because he voted with :

“incomplete evidence, little debate, and the absence of due process”

That is very true, all of the Democrat’s and the 10 Republicans, including freshman Representative Peter Meijer, voted with absolutely no data on which to base their vote on except for the speech President Trump made on January 6th. A speech in which he stated:

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Perhaps they believed that asking the crowd to “peacefully” March to the Capitol was him inciting a riot. Wow, they have really lowered the bar on all future Presidents and all elected politicians like themselves. If these politicians who voted to impeach are intellectually honest many of them will soon have votes to remove themselves from office.

The Allegan County Republicans Executive Committee stated that:

“The unanimous voice vote was confirmed during a meeting of the Executive Committee immediately following the convention by another unanimous voice vote...The AGOP Issues Committee is charged with making recommendations for further action.”

When Rep. Upton learned of his censure and condemnation he released a statement which in part stated:

“I always said I’d support President Trump when I agreed with him and disagree when I thought he was wrong. Congress should not tolerate any effort to impede the peaceful transfer of power. I’ve gone to bat for southwest Michigan every day I’ve been in Congress, bringing jobs, economic growth, and opportunities to our region of the state. And that is exactly what I’m going to keep doing.”

The problem Rep. Upton is you made that decision and vote based on nothing other than the media telling you what they thought. At the time of your vote, there was no investigation even close to being completed by the Capitol Police, FBI or any other police authority. The only thing you could base your vote on was his speech in which he stated that he wanted a “peaceful” March and the media telling you what to think.

We now are finding out from these investigations that many involved in the storming of the Capitol Building started planning this attack as early as January 1st. If that is true President Trump asking the crowd to peacefully March to the Capitol could not have incited the riot.

Before the vote Rep. Upton did state:

“The Congress must hold President Trump to account and send a clear message that our country cannot and will not tolerate any effort by any president to impede the peaceful transfer of power from one president to the next...Thus, I will vote to impeach.”

The very simple question to ask Upton and the other politicians who voted to impeach the President is what evidence did you base your decision on?

The shortest Impeachment vote prior to this one was 10 days, these politicians only took 3 hours to destroy the Constitution.

That was pathetic and they all should be ashamed of themselves for the amount of time they spent on this one. No investigation, no hearing, no witnesses, no defense, no due process...nothing.

This is what they are now asking all of us to judge them on and how to proceed in their cases in the future. When articles to remove them from office come up for a vote they should also be afforded no investigation, no hearing, no witnesses, no defense, no due process...nothing.

What about all of the other County Republican Parties in their districts, what are their thoughts on this topic?

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595