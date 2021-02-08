Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib Asks Her Colleagues To Take Her Seriously

Remember the phrase in Shakespeare play Macbeth:

"Oh what a tangled web we weave when at first we start to deceive"

It refers to the effects of lying and how as one lie leads to more the lies multiply, and we become trapped in the dishonesty. That is a very large problem for the current Democratic Party and especially their suicide squad made up of Representatives:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York

Ilhan Omar of Minnesota

Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts

Jamaal Bowman of New York

Cori Bush of Missouri

and possibly the most intellectual and mentally challenged Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Michigan Rep. Tlaib went to the floor of the House and gave quite a performance for someone who has been so aggressive and violent with her own speech and memes she sends out. From telling us she teaches her very young son to use the word motherf@&er to calling for the destruction of Israel.

According to an article in the Detroit News Tlaib cried while she said:

"I never thought that they would feel unsafe here. And so I asked my colleagues to please try not to dehumanize what's happening. This is real”

Then the person who speaks hateful things every single day said:

‘All of it is led by hate rhetoric like this”

Considering that she did not have a concern in the world about all of the insurrectionist behavior for the last 10 months by people she supports and who support Democrats and Biden. The taking over of city blocks, police precincts, government vehicles and attacking federal buildings by Antifa, Black Lives Matter and “counter-protesters”. She did not seem to have a concern about the people who she supports when they were harming and killing innocent victims or burning down their businesses, property, government buildings and whatever is in their way she actually had the gall to say:

“So I urge my colleagues to please, please take what happened on Jan. 6 seriously. It will lead to more death. And we can do better. We must do better."

By the way, ask a point of context Tlaib was nowhere near the Capitol during that riot.

Rashida I would urge you to please, please take the insurrection, rioting and looting by people you support and who support Democrats/Biden seriously. It has and will lead to death. You and your supporters can do better you and your supports must do better.

We could take these leftists more seriously if they actually did not selectively choose their outrage and indignation. They appear to care about no one's life or property except their own.

