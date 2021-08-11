Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib Believes Mask For Thee But Not For Me!

How many more hypocritical Democrats will it take to break the back of their support? Here is a list of a few, you can get their hypocritical details from an article at BusinessInsider.com:

Michigan Gov. Whittier House Speaker Nancy Pelosi California Gov. Gavin Newsom New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo California Sen. Dianne Feinstein Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot San Francisco Mayor London Breed Austin Mayor Steve Adler San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Deputy Brooklyn Borough President Ingrid Lewis-Martin

We can now add a Representative from Michigan by the name of Rashida Tlaib.

Will Rashida Tliab’s hypocrisy be the last hypocrite to break the “you fill in the blank” back?

My guess would be no, these people have no shame.

A little background, Rashida is a mask evangelist. She goes around saying horrible things about people who do not wear masks and practice social distancing. In fact, the day she was exposed as a hypocrite she condemned Senator Rand Paul Rand for calls to “resist” the CDC and defund government agencies that seek to enforce the mandates recommended by the agency.

In response to that Rashida tweeted out the following:

Rep. Rashida “Hypocrite” Tlaib the night before was attending a wedding in Dearborn Michigan. At that wedding she was filmed in a very large crowd socializing without wearing a mask, dancing without wearing a mask, not practicing social distancing, taking pictures practically cheek to cheek and holding hands with the other party guests. In fact, I did not see one mask in the crowd.

A bigger problem she has is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their COVID-19 guidelines on July 27th. That update recommended that everyone regardless of their vaccination status wear masks indoors when they are located in areas of high transmission. That large wedding reception she attended without a mask and appearing to have not a care in the world for the health of the other attendees was in Wayne County. The CDC has rated Wayne County as an “orange” zone. That rating means she was in a high COVID-19 transmission zone.

That means the CDC recommends that you wear a mask and practice social distancing. That is exactly what she was disparaging Senator Rand Paul about.

So I ask you Rashida did you not know that:

“People are getting sick and dying.

Wayne County has a high incidence rate of COVID-19.

You need to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus.”

Rashida, please take what Joey, Kamala, Nancy, Chuckee and your fellow suicide squad members are telling the rest of us and that is wearing a mask and practicing social distancing saves lives. Also please wear as big as a mask as you can find, I only ask this because I am worried about your health.