Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib Called For Rent To Be Cancelled But Never Cancelled Her Tenants Rent

Let us start this journey off with a question.

If you were an elected Congressperson and you advocated for the federal government to cancel all rent during a pandemic would you first inform your renters that they no longer needed to pay rent?

On the Global Warming front, we are told by the global warming advocates that the United States should lead by example.

So you would think any congressperson who would advocate to make it illegal for rent to be collected on their properties should lead by example and stop collecting rent on their properties.

Fox Business is reporting that both Michigan congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley are both landlords. According to Tlaib’s 2020 annual financial disclosure paperwork filed last Friday she made between $15,001 and $50,000 in rental income from a Detroit property she owns.

The fact that she owns rental property and is a landlord is perfectly fine. What is interesting is she was a co-sponsor of fellow suicide squad member Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s bill to:

"institute a nationwide cancellation of rents and home mortgage payments through the duration of the coronavirus pandemic"

Notice how they want to cancel rents and home mortgages but no mention of taxes?

In March of this year, Rep. Pressley re-introduced Ilhan Omar's bill. The same bill that would have canceled rent and mortgage payments nationwide if it was to pass in the House and Senate and signed by Biden.

On March 11, 2021, Rashida sent out the following tweet:

At a press conference discussing the re-introduction of the bill, Tlaib actually praised Omar and thanked her for her leadership on this "bold" economic issue. She stated:

"I'm proud to stand here and support a very important legislation and as somebody that represents the third poorest congressional district in the country that has been directly harmed from this pandemic…You were already in survivor mode prior to it and now it's gotten much worse."

Where was your leadership on this bold economic issue?

Why were you not willing to set an example and cancel the rent of your tenants during this pandemic?

Why were you not able to lead by example?