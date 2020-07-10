Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib Wants To Defund The Police & Close All Prisons

We have not heard from the Democrat/Marxist freshman congresswomen I call the suicide squad in a while. They have now shown their destructive minds and intentions once again.

The Washington Free Beacon is reporting they are backing the BREATHE Act. What is the BREATHE Act, it is:

legislation that would strip federal law enforcement to the bone, disband the DEA and ICE, end federal funding for police, and "develop a time-bound plan to close all federal prisons.

Need I say anymore, oh I will. The BREATHE Act’s official summary states that they would:

Establishing commissions that design reparations of mass criminalization—including the War on Drugs, the criminalization of prostitution, and police violence; border violence; and the systemic violation o the U.S. Government’s treaty obligations to Tribal nations.

The hits keep coming with their BREATHE ACT, you must click on the links I gave you and you will be amazed at how far left the power in the Democratic Party has gone.

Will this bill pass as written in their document; maybe, maybe not. What this BREATHE Act shows us is the direction that the Democrats' progressive/Marxist wing would like to take the party.

Is this what you want for the future of America? If so vote for Joe Biden and other Democrats this fall, if not vote for President Trump and Republicans. The power and the energy in the Democratic Party today is with their far-left progressive/Marxist wing. Biden actually has some of these people on his team including Bernie Sanders and AOC.

One want of theirs is a bit confusing and tends to go against their Marxist beliefs. They want to alter:

school finding formulas so that there is funding equity between schools

That would cause fewer tax dollars to flow to schools in lower-income areas and more tax dollars to flow to wealthy schools.

Why?

Schools in lower-income areas get quite a bit more in education funding than schools in wealthy areas.

Let me leave you with one more want of theirs, once in power the will repeal

federal laws that criminalize human movement and border entry

Wouldn’t this country be an interesting place to live with no borders, or is the better question do you really have a country if you have no borders?

Your vote for this fall is getting easier and easier by the day.

