Michigan Rep. Upton Faces Another Censure Due To His Impeachment Vote

First, the Allegan County Republican Party censured Representative Fred Upton showing their disapproval for his vote to impeach President Trump with zero evidence or information to base it on.

Now comes the Cass County Republican Party. The Detroit News is reporting about the second censure of Upton who has represented Michigan’s 6th Congressional district since 1987.

According to the resolution approving the censure the Party stated:

"We believe Congressman Upton's vote is a betrayal of his oath of office and core values of the Cass County Republican Party...We believe this vote ignored the voice of the voters of Cass County and was against our interest."

My biggest problem with Representative Upton, Meijer and the other 8 Republicans who voted for it was the lack of any evidence that pointed to President Trump inciting anything. Perhaps it was when President Trump stated:

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Was it the word “peacefully” that they believed incited the uprising? Or was Upton, Meijer and the other 8 Republicans insulted by the word “patriotically”?

In my interview with Representative Meijer, he pointed to two statements that President Trump had made prior to his January 6th speech. One was that he won in a landslide victory. I asked Representative Meijer if he was shocked that a politician would use hyperbole and had he ever done so? The other statement Meijer pointed to was President Trump telling people to “stop the steal”. I do not remember him saying this although he did speak to the “Stop the Steal” group.

Let me see if I can get this right. If a politician uses hyperbole and it leads to any violence they should be impeached, in the case of a President, and removed in the case of a Representative or Senator. Also if a politician asks for someone to stop the possible stealing of an election or stop anything and violence occurs they should be impeached, in the case of a President, and removed in the case of a Representative or Senator.

Ok, if that is how low you want the bar to be set then let the bar be set that low. Better start the removal paperwork for:

Former AG Loretta Lynch (I know she is out of office but apparently that does not matter any longer) when she said "There will be blood in the streets."

Ayanna Pressley (MA Democrat Representative) when she said: "There needs to be unrest in the streets."

"There needs to be unrest in the streets." Kamala Harris (currently seated as VP) when she stated: "Protesters should not let up, and will not."

Nancy Pelosi (current Speaker of the House) when she stated: "I just don't know why there aren't uprisings all over this country. Maybe there should be."

Maxine Waters (current CA Democrat and character in the Looney Tunes cartoon series) when she said, amongst many violent statements: "You get out and create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they are not welcome anymore, anywhere."

"You get out and create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they are not welcome anymore, anywhere." Sen. Corey Booker, D-N.J. when he said: "Trump is a guy who you understand he hurts you, and my testosterone sometimes makes me want to feel like punching him, which would be bad for this elderly, out-of-shape man that he is if I did that. This physically weak specimen”

Chris Cuomo (CNN comedian). When he said: "Who says protests have to be peaceful?" For those of you who think he does not work for the Democratic Party, come on get real man.

For those of you who think he does not work for the Democratic Party, come on get real man. How about Joe Biden who said “They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.” Where are the impeachment papers by any of these Republicans who voted for impeachment?

After all of them made those statements violence occurred. Rep. Upton or Meijer when do you intend on submitting the paperwork to remove the above individuals from office?

Even the liberal “fact check” website titled Snopes was asked to fact check the following question: “Did Trump Tell Supporters to Storm US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?”

They answered in the following way:

“Trump did not explicitly tell people to "storm" or "breach" or "break into" the Capitol.”

An interesting point that I did not know occurred when the Allegan GOP censured Upton and now we find out that the Cass County GOP have each asked their Executive Committee to refer its resolution to another Republican party panel to "investigate any further action that may be available."

What shoe or should I say censure/statement will drop next? Perhaps Representative Meijer might be a bit more nervous these days.



Only time will tell.

