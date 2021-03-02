Michigan Reporter Is Suing Gov. Whitmer

Charlie LeDuff is seeking information over the handling of nursing home patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pulitzer Prize winning author and journalist tweeted his intention to file the lawsuit in conjunction with the Mackinac Center on Monday.

The Mackinac Center is a free-market think tank dedicated to improving the quality of life of the people of Michigan.

LeDuff wants access to the coronavirus data in relation to nursing homes. He feels the state put elderly patients, who were more susceptible to the virus, in harm's way, while at the same time shutting down businesses that were handling their customers carefully in terms of possible exposure.

LeDuff told FOX 2 News Detroit:

"The public has a right to know. Above all, the public has a need to know. We shut down the entire economy, we interrupted our children's lives, all in the name of protecting the most vulnerable. We now know this was the institutionalized elderly. If we could not protect them, at the very least we deserve an explanation from Madam Governor." "If there's something more to it than that, let's say gross incompetence or gross negligence or gross press conferences designed to cover the facts, then she needs to answer for it. As I've always said, the power lies with the people, not the political parties."

LeDuff's weekly podcast, "No BS News" airs on the Red Shovel podcast network. His latest episode details the lawsuit.