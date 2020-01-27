Michigan Representative Tweets Another Anti-Semitic Accusation

When will this embarrassment to the State of Michigan and the city of Detroit end? Hopefully, this fall will be the first step and come January 1, 2021, we will be ridden of her for good.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has once again shown the entire world that she truly is a racist, bigoted, anti-Semitic Jew-hater.

She retweeted the following:

The tweet claims that a Palestinian boy was “kidnapped and executed” by “a herd of violent Israeli settlers” and “thrown into a water well.” This completely unverified claim was being promoted by several anti-Israel Twitter accounts, apparently one of them is Rashida’s. In fact, the boy was found by Israeli emergency services to have drowned in a cistern, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Once the embarrassment of Michigan was caught spreading a false anti-Semitic lie she deleted the post but never apologized for spreading the false anti-Semitic misinformation.

