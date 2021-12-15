Michigan Representative Wants You to Pay Her Student Debt Loans

An elected congressperson is paid $174,000 a year. That is $14,500 dollars a month and $3,346 dollars a week. To most people that is a lot of money. That does not even include all of the expenses that are paid for them.

Detroit area congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who has been making that kind of salary for three years now is asking the American taxpayer to pay off her student debt. On the floor of the House of Representatives in a speech in support of a bill that would have the American taxpayer pay off student debt, including her own, she said:

"I worked full time, Monday through Friday, and took weekend classes to get my law degree. And still, close to $200,000 in debt. And I still owe over $70,000 and most of it was interest."

In a piece published in Townhall they stated the following:

“It’s not just the poor taking out loans. Students from families earning more than $114,000 a year borrow at the same rate as the lowest-income students — and they take out loans nearly twice as large. Students with advanced degrees — lawyers, doctors and others — account for 40% of all student debt. And the top 25% of income-earning households hold almost half of student loan debt, according to the Urban Institute. Student forgiveness would largely be a hand up to the better off.”

A constituent of her tweeted the following:

“I can’t wait to tell the 18 welders that work for me in the heat of summer and cold of winter to provide for their families that they have the privilege of repaying some lib politician’s student loan. They’ll be beyond excited”

Another wrote:

“Gotta love it. Here we have a lawyer trying to break a legal contract she entered into of her own free will because paying off her student loans is inconvenient to her. Yet she as a representative wants to pawn off her debt on taxpayers she represents”

I could not have stated it better.

If the Democrats were to pass a bill exonerating people from their contractual commitments what about us who did the responsible thing and paid off our student debt and stuck to our contractual obligations?

If the Democrats pass this bill it would cost the American taxpayer upwards of $1,600,000,000,000 or $1.6 trillion dollars.

Rashida, you signed the contract and happily took the cash. You should be an adult, learn from your law school classes on contracts and stick to your contractual obligations to pay off your debt.

I suggest you use some of the $174,000 a year American taxpayers already give you to pay your student loan debt.

