Michigan Residents 16 And Up Are Eligible For The COVID-19 Vaccine Starting Today

Vaccination efforts have gone into overdrive this week with residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Experts are saying we could even throw our masks away by Memorial Day. Fingers crossed on that one.

Michigan says all residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden. The U.S. is expecting to have enough doses for adults by the end of May, but the process of actually administering doses will take time. Source:NBC25.com

Reports also say that as of this past Easter Sunday about 35% of Michiganders have been vaccinated. That's amazing! Especially knowing that Michigan has more residents that are hesitant to take the vaccine than your typical state. Now if we can avoid any major spikes in COVID-19 we should be back to full swing, just in time for summer.