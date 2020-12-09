Michigan Residents Could Be Getting $600 Stimulus Checks With New Proposal

It's been months since the first Covid stimulus payment was distributed, but it looks like another check might be on the way.

Negotiations on a new Covid Stimulus package have been frustrating to watch for most of us. While politicians argue with each other based on party representation, most of us are trying to find ways to survive. The economy is still hurting, and more people are losing their jobs due to pandemic related restrictions. Everyone in the country needs a little help, and it looks like it might be coming.

I don't want to get into the politics of this issue, because I don't feel like arguing with anyone. The one thing that we can all agree on though is that $1,200 is barely enough for people to make it one month, and that's what we've been given for the entire pandemic.

A second stimulus check is looooooong overdue, and frankly $600 is not enough. The good news is that both sides are agreeing that more needs to be done quickly. Extensions for unemployment, help for small businesses, and safety procedures are all at the front of the conversation.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted about his conversations with Nancy Pelosi concerning the new package.

I don't know what the final agreement will look like, but I do know that it has to happen fast. While politicians spend time arguing about everything else in the world, the rest of us are clinging on to hope that we are finally nearing an end to the pandemic.