Michigan Resorts Crush It: 3 Ranked ‘Best Wine Country Hotels’ in the US

"Crush it"... grapes... wine... you get it. Congrats to these Michigan resorts that totally dominated a recent poll on the top "wine country hotels" in the nation!

Chateau Chantal in Traverse City, Hotel Walloon in Walloon Lake, and the Inn at Blackstar Farms in Suttons Bay scored the No.1, 2, and 3 spots in USA Today and 10Best's "Best Wine Country Hotel in America" readers' poll. Another Michigan hotel, Marina Grand Resort in New Buffalo was also in the running.

To determine their ranking, a panel of experts nominated 20 hotels that "provide a perfect place to relax over a glass of wine after a day of touring and tasting in wine regions around the country." It was then put up to a public vote.

The results of USA Today's poll:

Château Chantal - Traverse City, Mich. Hotel Walloon - Walloon Lake, Mich. Inn at Black Star Farms - Suttons Bay, Mich. Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard - Dundee, Ore. The Allison Inn & Spa - Newberg, Ore. The Farmhouse at Veritas - Afton, Va. Carter Creek Winery Resort & Spa - Johnson City, Texas Atticus Hotel - McMinnville, Ore. Hotel Cheval - Paso Robles, Calif. SummerWood Inn - Paso Robles, Calif.

Here's USA Today's praise for each Michigan resort:

Chateau Chantal

Chateau Chantal, Facebook

Chateau Chantal, located just north of Traverse City, Michigan, combines a vineyard and winery with a luxurious B&B lodging. All suites and rooms have exceptional views of vineyards or Grand Traverse Bay, many with private patios or balconies, and many rooms include wet bars and whirlpool tubs. The inn’s amenities include fireplaces and sitting areas, plus an exceptional breakfast.

Hotel Walloon

Hotel Walloon, Facebook

This boutique hotel in Northern Michigan features just 32 guest rooms in a lakeside setting that’ll make you feel like you’re stepping back into the early 20th century. Nearby Walloon Lake Winery is one of many options in the Petoskey Wine Region.

Inn at Blackstar Farms

Inn at Blackstar Farms, Facebook

The Inn at Black Star Farms puts guests in the heart of the Traverse Wine Coast, with easy access to wineries and tasting rooms on the Old Mission and Leelanau Wine Trails. Each stay includes a daily breakfast, nightly hospitality hour with wine and small bites, a bottle of house wine and an exclusive barrel room tasting.

Marina Grand Resort

Marina Grand Resort, Facebook

Located seventy miles from Chicago and within walking distance of Lake Michigan beach, the Marina Grand Resort offers guestrooms and suites, all with marina views, fireplaces, and private outdoor seating. Lake Michigan Shore offers more than twenty wineries for guests to enjoy as the largest of the Michigan wine regions. The resort provides maps at the front desk for convenient self-guided tours to area vineyards and wineries or arranges private charters and hop-on tours.

Makes me want to take a weekend getaway to one of these spots right now! Have you vacationed at any of these Michigan resorts?

A Michigan location was also in the running for "Best Wine Region" overall in another of USA Today's polls. Didn't do quite as well as the Mitten State hotels, but Michigan's Old Mission Peninsula still made the Top Ten!

