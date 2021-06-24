Michigan Restaurant Owners Asking Patrons to be Respectful

With most restrictions lifted these days, Michigan restaurant owners are asking patrons to be more patient and respectful.

More and more people are excited about being able to eat in restaurants with unlimited capacity and need to keep a few things in mind.

One of those things to keep in mind is that not all restaurants are the same on the inside even though on the outside, everything looks the same.

According to the Detroit Free Press:

One of the biggest issues restaurants are grappling with is finding staff to cover the hours they are currently open. Some restaurants and organizations took to Facebook offering advice and dining etiquette for customers to keep in mind as they head out to their favorite bar or restaurant.

To most of us, this should make perfect sense. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many Michigan restaurants had to shut down for several months while others focused on curbside pickup.

Many restaurants had to let people go because they couldn't afford to pay them any longer. And many restaurant employees decided not to go back to work which basically left many restaurants short staffed.

That's why Michigan restaurant owners are asking people to be patient, to be kind, and to not come into their restaurant with a bad attitude.

It's going to take some time to get most Michigan restaurants back up to speed with everything working in the best way possible.

The Detroit Free Press adds:

Staffing is not the only issue restaurants are grappling with. Some have made changes or simplified menus because of disruptions in distribution and product availability.

The best thing we can all do, is to show our Michigan restaurants common courtesy and respect. It's going to take time for these wonderful restaurants to flourish again. Let's wish them the best of luck and thank them for their great food and service.

