19 Michigan Restaurants That Will Be Open for Easter

Easter is one of the few holidays of the year that will often see most businesses closed for the day. It's an important holiday for millions of Americans, so it's more than understandable.

But for millions of other Americans, it's just another day. So those closed businesses can be a bit of an inconvenience. This year, Easter happened to fall on a fairly busy day, especially in Michigan.

While some folks go on an egg hunt on Easter, this year thousands of Michiganders will go hunting for the best cannabis deals they can find for 4/20, get back to the house, and light up. Whether you're like me and will be enjoying the festivities of WrestleMania 41 with a particular recent purchase in hand or taking an extra lazy day for the holiday(s), those munchies are going to set in.

For those of a less sinful nature, many families want to go to a restaurant for Easter lunch or dinner. You guys deserve an easy bite to eat, too. But just like the Sunday stoners, you have to know where to go ahead of time.

Here's a List of 19 Restaurants in Michigan That Will Be Open for Easter 2025

Thankfully, Cheapism found some of the most popular restaurants nationwide that will be operating on Easter. I've narrowed that list down to the restaurants available here in Michigan so you can enjoy that nice family meal or satisfy those cravings.

Here's the full list of 19 restaurants that will be open in Michigan on Easter Sunday, 2025:

Applebee's

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Cheesecake Factory

Denny's

Domino's

Cracker Barrel

Dunkin' Donuts

Golden Corral

IHOP

McDonald's

Olive Garden

Red Lobster

Sonic Drive-In

Starbucks

Subway

Taco Bell

Texas Roadhouse

Wendy's

Michiganders lucked out, as 19 of the 20 restaurants listed by Cheapism are available here. The only one we're missing out on is Waffle House (and as a former Alabamian, boy are y'all missing out).

Naturally, some of these restaurants are operated by local franchisees. It's always best to check ahead for hours that may have changed for the holiday or who may not be participating in the company's intentions of being open on Easter for one reason or another.

