Michigan’s Damned Roads Climb in State Rankings

We've heard it for years but it's difficult to see the results of the Michigan government's efforts to 'fix the damned roads'.

Due to the weather, it's not surprising that Michigan's roads are so awful. Still, Michiganders would like to see fewer potholes (especially the ones that can total your car!) and back roads that don't feel like a 4-mile stretch of one speed bump directly after the next.

Get our free mobile app

Still, there are gradual improvements, at least according to some year-over-year state rankings from the Reason Foundation. Last year, Michigan was ranked No. 27 among all 50 states. In 2025, the state climbed to No. 23, putting Michigan in the top half of the country.

Compared to neighboring states, Michigan is performing rather well. Illinois landed at No. 36, Wisconsin at No. 26, and Indiana at No. 20. Unfortunately, Ohio still has a significant lead on Michigan as the Buckeye State rounded out the top 10.

One factor that certainly helped Michigan's ranking was ranking No. 3 for Rural Fatality Rate, backed by the No. 16 Rural Arerial Pavemnet Condition. Still, Michigan struggled mightily in other categories.

Michigan's urban interstate pavement condition ranks No. 41, the state ranks No. 43 for structurally deficient bridges, No. 38 for rural interstate pavement condition, and No. 33 for urban arterial pavement condition.

READ MORE: This is the Wealthiest Town in Michigan

READ MORE: This is the Wealthiest Town in Michigan

Now that Michigan is starting to feel like spring, it's construction season, which means we're bound to see our commutes interrupted by road improvements. While it can be annoying in the moment, it does speak to the improvements reflected in the rankings.

Sure, the 'damned roads' aren't where any of us would like them to be yet, but verifiable improvement is better than nothing.