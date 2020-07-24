Michigan May Soon Be Launching Rockets Into Space

After all the bad news we get on a constant basis, it's nice to hear something positive for a change. I've always wanted to watch a rocket get launched into space. Ever since I was a kid I've been fascinated by rocketry and our ability to launch ourselves off the planet into the final frontier. Sadly, we are nowhere near a launch site. But that's all about to change, as Michigan's Upper Peninsula has been selected as a site for a new spaceport.

Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA) revealed its decision to build a vertical launch facility on a site just north of Marquette in the U.P., as Fox 17 reports. Being able to travel up north and enjoy all of Michigan's beauty and then going to see a rocket launch in the same place is totally bucket list material for me. After spending a year evaluating possible launch sites across the state, they're beginning to move forward with plans after Michigan Legislature approved $2 million dollars in June of last year for one or possibly two sites.

But it's a promising start to what could be an exciting addition to our state. We would be one of only a few states to have a low-orbit launch facility, and it would create 2,000 jobs across the two sites, and support a business complex of around 40,000 jobs. Who's ready to launch?