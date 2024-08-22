Single Michiganders, Your Soulmate Lives in Florida Study Says

Romance is hard, strange and unpredictable. Whatever story you create in your head for how your better half will come into your life is almost certainly an impossibility in reality.

There is no telling when, where and how you'll stumble across the person meant for you.

My own relationship is a testament to this. I'm from Alabama and moved to Michigan two years ago. She's from Indiana and moved to Michigan five years ago. What are the odds we'd meet, let alone like each other, right?

Countless people are in similar situations where everything lined up just right. But it appears there may be a bit of science behind it all.

DatingAdvice.com recently conducted a study to see which states are most romantically compatible with each other. It produced some rather bizarre results.

For example, apparently, Oklahomans and Pennsylvanians are perfect matches for one another, as were Massachusetts and Washington state.

As for Michigan, their perfect match is Florida. Who saw that coming, right? However, Michigan is involved in one of the most convoluted love stories ever conceived thanks to this study.

According to the results, Virginia's perfect match is Michigan... Michigan's perfect match is Florida... Florida's perfect match is Nebraska... Nebraska's perfect match is Colorado, who agrees the feeling is mutual.

While Colorado shows Nebraska a whole new world (ya know, one with hills), Michigan, Virginia and Florida are left chasing. At least Michigan and Florida are chased though. Not a single state matched with Virginia.

The study came to its conclusions by asking questions related to relationship preferences, which helped to match states based on how each one approved of the values of another state. You can see the full results of the study here.

