Barbershop and salon owners in Michigan have devised an eight-part plan to safely reopen their shops to the public. The plan was submitted today (5/27) to Governor Gretchen Whitmer with the hope that she will approve the plan, green lighting hairstylists to get back to work soon.

The coalition, known as Safe Salons for Michigan, worked with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs in order to formulate the plan.

Here are the eight points devised by the coalition, according to Detroit's WDIV-TV:

Administrative controls for workers, including daily screening to ensure they’re healthy before starting each shift, requiring workers to stay home if sick, maintaining appointment and walk-in records -- including date and time of service -- and contact information to assist in contract tracing if needed.

Access control for customers and guests, including staggered entry, prohibiting the return of products, accepting customers by appointment only where possible, and asking clients to wait outside in their vehicles until their appointment time.

Social distancing on the job site for both workers and clients, including barriers between employees where six feet of distance isn’t possible.

“Next level” best practices to ensure healthy hygiene on site will include the laundering of work clothing daily, eye protection for workers, and limiting the personal items clients can bring with them for their appointment.

Sanitation requirements include cleaning merchandise before stocking, constant disinfection of work areas and instruments, disposal of single-use materials, and much more.

Personal protective equipment, including masks, will be used by all workers. Clients will also be asked to wear masks, and face coverings will be provided upon entry to those without one.

Should a client later test positive for COVID-19, facilities will work with local health departments to identify potentially infected or exposed individuals to help facilitate effective contact tracing.

Following facility closures each day, they will undergo deep cleaning with disinfectant cleaners approved by the EPA as effective against human coronavirus.

There is no word yet on Governor Whitmer's reaction to the proposal.