Michigan State Police Investigate Unlawful Imprisonment In Branch County

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating an alleged incident of unlawful imprisonment that took place in Branch County.

Michigan State Police troopers and officers with the Bronson Police Department responded to a call from the mother of the alleged victim around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, December 27. The victim's mother told law enforcement that she had received a text from her daughter that stated her daughter was not able to leave on her own free will from her ex-boyfriend's residence located on Stoney Point Drive in Gilead Township not far from the Michigan and Indiana border.

Troopers responded to the residence and spoke with the daughter who was accompanied by her current boyfriend. The two told troopers that they came to the ex-boyfriend's home to retrieve some of her belongings from him.

Once the couple went inside the ex-boyfriend's home, the victims allege the ex brought out a knife. He then allegedly told the pair that they were not allowed to leave until she performed sexual acts on both men then threatened the two with the knife.

The alleged suspect was arrested for charges of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful imprisonment, and a probation violation.

The suspect was lodged at the Branch County Jail. The suspect’s name is being withheld until after he has been arraigned.