Michigan School Calls In The Cops To Intimidate Students To Mask Up

I have to imagine and hope the police do not want to be put into this scenario. They have enough problems these days with their image due to the left’s continued hate campaign against them.

The Michigan Capitol Confidential, the news publication of the Mackinac Center for Public policy reported on Gaylord Community Schools' decision to bring in armed sheriff’s to deal with a masking issue.

Yes, the police! Apparently, these Gaylord Community administrators believe the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department has nothing else better to do. Living in Gaylord and Otsego County must be like living in Shangri-La.

According to the reporting and accompanied video, a Gaylord Community school official decided he needed two armed sheriff deputies to explain to students in the cafeteria eating their lunch that they must be masked up. I would have asked the school official, they must put their ineffective, according to Biden’s top Covid advisor top epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, cloth or hospital mask on or what?

The two armed sheriffs stood behind the school official as he “threatened the students with immediate suspension”. Luckily a student did video the entire event and it was posted on Facebook.

The school district and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department, not believing in transparency, did not respond to emails seeking comment. I would be very upset with the school if they were to do that to my children.

Why were the sheriffs there?

Did they believe a fight or God forbid an insurrection would occur?

Were they afraid that the school official might have been aggressive with these students and possibly harm them?

All good questions that need to be addressed.

What is happening in our public schools, we must demand that there be cameras put in all school classrooms and common areas to protect our children from some of these teachers and school officials.