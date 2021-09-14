Michigan School Uses ‘Stick Figure Porn’ In Sex Ed Class

Do you really need such graphic images to teach seventh graders about sex?

Do seventh graders or even high school students need to learn about different kinds of sexual positions and acts in a sex education class?

Do seventh graders or even high school students need to learn how to masturbate and clean up in a sex education class?

Does it make it worse or better if these students have developmental issues?

The Michigan Capitol Confidential (MCC) new site is reporting on Saline Michigan Area Schools that are going to show the following pictures in their seventh grade and older developmental disabled sex education classes.

MCC had the following images that these students will be shown. Be warned that some of these pictures are very sexually explicit. You can view these images by clicking the links below:

Image-1 Image-2 Image-3 Image-4 Image-5 Image-6 Image-7

As you can imagine parents are very concerned about this with one parent calling it “stick-figure porn.” That parent got it exactly correct.

Steve Laatsch, the Saline Superintendent confirmed to MCC that the curriculum will include the above illustrations. In an email to them he stated:

“This curriculum is evidence-based and medically accurate, designed with the knowledge of the needs of students with significant disabilities; the materials have visual supports to help the impaired students access and understand the concepts and words that are associated with sex education. While typically developed students may be able to understand by just reading the words, these students need evidence-based visual supports.”

Mr. Laatsch did say the parents were given several opportunities to review the material and opt their child out.

One parent, Raelyn Davis is concerned the district will eventually adopt the curriculum for all students promotes “same-sex attraction, same-sex couples and abortion, issues" she believes should be left to the parents to guide their children. She stated that:

“It is too graphic. It goes into too much details on some issues, and not enough on others”

It is definitely graphic, some would say too graphic.

Is it really necessary to not only show the “stick figure porn” but also the topics they choose to teach?

Why do they feel the necessity to promote Gender Dysphoria (GD) when the American College of Pediatricians stated the following:

“The prevalence rates of GD among children has been estimated to be less than 1%”

What is next?