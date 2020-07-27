Michigan Schools Get A Failing Grade

Looking at the best and worst school systems in America, Michigan ranks much closer to the bottom than the top of the class.

To determine the top-performing school systems in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 33 key metrics. "Quality" and "Safety" were the two main categories used. In the "Quality" bucket are statistics like graduation rates, dropout rates, reading and math test scores, SAT results and pupil-teacher ratio. States' public schools scored "Safety" points based on COVID-19 closures, existance of a digital learning plan, and accessible technologies. Also weighed were share of armed students and others not attending school due to bullying or threats.

Unlike other research that focuses primarily on academic outcomes or school finance, WalletHub’s analysis takes a more comprehensive approach. It accounts for performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials. Michigan ranks 33rd overall, 34th in quality and 38th in safety.

Top 5 States with the Best Schools

1. Massachusetts

2. Connecticut

3. New Jersey

4. Virginia

5. Vermont

Bottom 5 States with the Worst Schools

47.Oklahoma

48. Alaska

49. Arizona

50. Louisiana

51. New Mexico

Here's how other states in the Midwest ranked:

7. Minnesota

8. Wisconsin

13. Illinois

15. Indiana

32. Ohio

33. Michigan

Clearly, we have some work to do to get to the head of the class. Get the detailed methodology and full results of the Wallethub study here.