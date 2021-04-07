Michigan Secretary of State Puts More Services Online + Kiosks

Following a major technology update, the Michigan Secretary of State is finally offering more services online, including driver's license renewals.



How many vehicles do you see every day without a license plate? Maybe you've got expired tags or an invalid driver's license because the Secretary of State branch offices were closed for a time due to the pandemic. While some services have returned in person, we hear getting an appointment can be difficult. Finally, a major technology update means that many essential transactions can now be taken care of online or at kiosks.

We have launched a new, service-driven era of operations that provides customers many more ways to conveniently conduct their business with us. This is a major step forward as we continue to improve our service for all Michiganders. -Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

New Online Services

Renew or replace a standard or enhanced driver's license or state ID (if no new photo is required)

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver's license

Pre-apply for an original driver's license

Pay reinstatement fees

Apply to be a notary public

New Self-Service/ Kiosk Transactions

Renew or replace a standard or enhanced driver's license or state ID (if no new photo is required)

Request a replacement and print out a temporary license or ID

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver's license

Sign up to be an organ donor

Kiosks can be found at Meijer stores in Battle Creek, Plainwell, Portage, and Kalamazoo, and at the Secretary of State's offices in Paw Paw and Sturgis.

Nobody wants to spend that money, but it looks like we've lost an excuse to not get things street legal once again. Wondering how you're going to pay for all of this? Have you taken back all those pop bottles in the garage?