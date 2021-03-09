Michigan Secretary of State Out-of-Service Starting Thursday

Many services at the Secretary of State will be unavailable starting Thursday.

If you have any business to take care of at the Michigan Secretary of State, you may want to get it done before 5 pm on Thursday. The Department of State will be installing a major technology updrade and many services will be unavailable during that update.

The upgrade will take place after 5 pm on Thursday, March 11th and will cause online services, self-service stations, and branch office appointments to be unavailable. These services will return and be available starting at 9 am on Tuesday, March 16th.

During the upgrade, the Michigan Voter Information Center (michigan.gov/vote) will not be impacted and customers will still be able to access online voter registration and other services.

The upgrade securely combines tens of millions of driver and vehicle records into one integrated customer record system and moves the department forward from decades-old technology. Starting March 16, the upgrade will enable new online services for customers and expand the capability of self-service stations to include many driver's license and state ID transactions...MI SOS press release.

After the upgrade, new online services will be available including:

Renew or replace an enhanced driver's license or state ID if no new photo is required.

View the status of the requested driver's license or state ID.

Request and obtain a driving record.

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver's license.

Access streamlined business services.

Also, the self-service stations will offer the following new transaction options:

Renew a standard or enhanced driver's license or state ID if no new photo is required.

Request a replacement and print out a temporary license or ID.

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver's license.

Sign up on the state's organ donor registry.

For more details on the upgrade, click here.

Source: Michigan Secretary of State