I smell something fishy, do you?

Michigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson just announced that she will mail every single registered “Michigan” resident an absentee voter application for the August and November elections. That would be all 7.7 million of us.

Really, and Jocelyn you believe that this will all end up being kosher?

In a statement Ms. Benson stated:

“By mailing applications, we have ensured that no Michigander has to choose between their health and their right to vote...Voting by mail is easy, convenient, safe, and secure, and every voter in Michigan has the right to do it.”

How much will it cost, Ms. Benson and Whitmer do not have an issue with that because they are going to stick the Federal government with the estimated $4.5 million dollar sticker price.

Ms. Benson then stated:

“The vast majority of voters across the political spectrum want the option to vote by mail...Mailing applications to all registered voters is one of the ways that we are ensuring Michigan’s elections will continue to be safe, accurate and secure.”

Ms. Benson, you say that these elections will be “safe, accurate and secure” may I point out to you an article published in the Detroit News shortly after the last presidential election in 2016; the headline read:

How about the following report published by Reuters in December of 2016 that headline read:

We can also go back to 2011 with the following headline from Crain's Detroit Business:

Then we have a National Review article published in August of 2017 titled:

That article states that there are at least 3.5 million more people on U.S. election rolls than are eligible to vote. Need I remind you that President Trump won Michigan back in 2016 by 10,704 votes. Or can we assume you already know that and that may be partly behind what you and the Governor are attempting here?

How about the article published in the Washington Examiner on November 10, 2016, that reported:

“Donald Trump owes his victory in the Electoral College to three states he won by the smallest number of votes: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So it's fair to say that the 2016 presidential election was decided by about 77,000 votes out of than 136 million ballots cast. According to the final tallies, Trump won Pennsylvania by 0.7 percentage points (44,292 votes), Wisconsin by 0.7 points (22,748 votes), Michigan by 0.2 points (10,704 votes).”

You were saying something about a “safe, accurate and secure” election.

Former Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is questioning the logic and motive behind the administration’s plan to send every registered voter an absentee ballot. In a prepared statement she wrote:

“I do question how and why this specific mailing was done right now...Local clerks are the ones who have always handled these requests, not the secretary of state."

Ms, Johnson went on to say:

“Like Gov. (Gretchen Whitmer), SOS (Jocelyn Benson) seems to be taking unilateral actions with no input and questionable motives — and that is very troubling.”

I certainly do not get a warm and fuzzy feeling about what the Democrats are doing here, do you?

Here is a question to ponder, how would the left feel if a Republican Governor and Secretary of State, when in power, were to say everyone must vote in person due to a concern that mail-in ballots were not being received?

