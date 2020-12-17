Michigan Senate Majority Leader Issues A Statement On The Election

Many people around the country and in Michigan believe the 2020 general election was rigged against President Trump thus made Joe Biden an illegitimate President-elect. In fact when Rasmussen Polling company asked the question:

“How likely is it that Democrats stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states to ensure that Biden would win?”

They surprisingly found that 30% of Democrats responded that it was likely, with another 20% believing it was “very likely.”

Also, 75% of Republicans said they felt Democrats “stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots” in a number of states. Overall, nearly half the country is not confident in the integrity of the 2020 election.

In response to the last election and all the irregularities including Michigan’s Secretary of State sent out almost 8 million absentee ballot applications to God knows who since our election rolls have not been cleaned for years, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake issued the following statement:

“Today Michigan’s electors convene, according to state law, to cast their votes for the next president and vice president of the United States. While there are some who still argue this should not take place, we must recognize that our feelings, our desires, and our disappointments are subordinate to the health of our democracy and the will of the majority.”

“Our country is bigger than one election. Like many people, I am personally very disappointed in the outcome of the presidential election, but we cannot let that disappointment overshadow the wins of conservative candidates across our state and nation, nor can we allow that disappointment to erode the very foundation of our country. There is more resolve in my fellow citizens and more to the enduring spirit of America than the partisan rhetoric that has dominated the last few weeks.”

“The Senate Oversight Committee met and continues to meet to hear concerns and review information related to Michigan’s election. Thus far, the committee has heard testimony that brought to light opportunities for improvement in law and policy. The body has subpoenaed the secretary of state and received thousands of documents to review. And, numerous claims of fraud have been independently investigated, and in each instance, the claim is either found to be incorrect or incapable of being proven. While the volume of information demonstrates a need to address certain vulnerabilities, we have not received evidence of fraud on a scale that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan.”

“Ultimately, this election will help spur change in Michigan. One of the most significant parts of President Trump’s legacy may very well be his role in helping spotlight the areas of election law in need of improvement. The Senate is steadfast in our commitment to pursue those improvements and will remain vigilant in our review of information and data.”

“Michigan’s Democratic slate of electors should be able to proceed with their duty, free from threats of violence and intimidation. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris won Michigan’s presidential election. It our responsibility as leaders to follow the law and move forward in pursuit of policies that contribute to the betterment of Michigan,”

I received an email from a listener who was not happy with his statement and wrote the following:

“I am reading the recent statement from Sen Mike Shirkey and I can't begin to tell you the frustration I am feeling!!

Can you imagine if our country, during the Revolutionary War, depended on people the likes of Mike Shirkey? We would still be under British rule.

Ronald Reagan's quote:

"Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free."

Mike Shirkey:

"We must recognize that our feelings, our desires, and our disappointments are subordinate to the health of our democracy and the will of the majority."

The emailer responded to that statement saying: FRAUD is a fact, it's not feelings, desires, or disappointments.

"Our country is bigger than one election"

The emailer responded to that statement saying: Our country is one election away from being lost; if we do not fix the current election we will lose our country! Am I the only one that is seeing bit this way?

"And, numerous claims of fraud have been independently investigated, and in each instance, the claim is either found to be incorrect or incapable of being proven. While the volume of information demonstrates a need to address certain vulnerabilities, we have not received evidence of fraud on a scale that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan.”

The emailer responded to that statement saying: What about the forensic audit in Antrim county, has that found to be incorrect also? If not, are we saying that it is a one-off incident and it didn't happen anywhere else?

"One of the most significant parts of President Trump’s legacy may very well be his role in helping spotlight the areas of election law in need of improvement."

The emailer responded to that statement saying: His legacy? Again, if we don't fix this election, there will no longer be any election or election law to fix!!!

"Michigan’s Democratic slate of electors should be able to proceed with their duty, free from threats of violence and intimidation. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris won Michigan’s presidential election. It our responsibility as leaders to follow the law and move forward in pursuit of policies that contribute to the betterment of Michigan”

The emailer responded to that statement saying: Democrats or Democratic electors being threatened with violence or intimidated???? When? Where? I am seriously confused by this statement? What is he talking about? What about Cynthia Johnson? Did he address the republican poll watchers being intimidated the night of the election?

What do the democrats have on Mike Shirkey that he is ignoring the obvious fraud? He has ignored Whitmer continuously bi-passing Michigan Legislature the entire year!! Now she is ignoring the Michigan Supreme Court!!! Seriously what am I missing here???

Believe me, I am screaming at the top of my lungs right now!!! There is so much to unpack here but I am so tired of it falling on deaf ears. Help me to understand Renk, I feel like I am losing my mind!"

It is not very hard to understand what occurred in the last election. Big Tech suppressed any information that would harm Biden or Democrat’s, that was proven. For that, they must have their Section 230 Immunity stripped from them and possibly broken up due to their becoming monopolies and their illegal acts.

We then had the mainstream manipulative news nonstop lying campaign against President Trump for the last 5 years. They also suppressed all news that might harm Biden and Democrats. ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and just about every newspaper and local station out there rarely saw a good fact that they would report and only reported and supported the lies when it came to the Trump administration.

The politicians like Michigan Senator Gary Peters who spread all kinds of Russian and we are now learning perhaps Chinese disinformation it makes you think he is actually compromised by those counties. He and his Democrat colleagues have spread so many lies in the last year they no longer know how to tell the truth.

The Democrat poll workers at the TCF Arena in Detroit, the biggest one In Michigan, bullying Republican poll challengers and watchers. They would call them all kinds of racist and bigoted names, threw them out of the counting area and cheered when they left.

It goes on and on and on.

What do we do? I need to think long and hard about that before I give my thoughts on that one.

